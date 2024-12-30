A record number of people and dollars flocked to these NJ beaches

⛱ One NJ county had a record-breaking season for beach badge sales

⛱ Revenue topped $30 million

⛱ Almost 10 million people visited the county in a year

Beaches in the northern Jersey Shore had a record-breaking season.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that Monmouth County beaches had a record-breaking season in 2024, with beach badge revenues topping $30 million.

Beaches generating revenue were Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Avon-by-the-Sea, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Deal, Long Branch, Loch Arbour, Manasquan, Monmouth Beach, Sandy Hook, Sea Bright, Sea Bright, Sea Girt, Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, and Spring Lake.

“On behalf of my fellow commissioners, I am thrilled to congratulate our municipalities for achieving record-breaking beach revenue this year,” Board of Commissioners Director Thomas Arnone said.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the governing bodies, staff, and communities who have made our beaches more inviting than ever. Their commitment has not only boosted our economy but also strengthened Monmouth County’s reputation for having the best beaches in the state,” he said.

The 2023 tourism report from the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism showed summer 2023 had more than 9.5 million visitors coming to Monmouth County, and $2.9 billion in visitor spending while supporting over 24,000 jobs.

The 2024 report is expected to show even higher numbers in beach badge revenue and other tourism statistics when it’s released in 2025, Arnone said.

Clean, safe, beautiful beaches are a top priority for Monmouth County so Arnone urged residents and visitors to utilize the Beach Public Safety Dashboard, a free tool that provides up-to-the-minute information on aquatic risks, wave height, water temperature, and more.

Individuals can also use the dashboard to find out the frequency and location of marine life activity, reported rip current locations, water safety conditions, weather updates, emergency weather events, frequently asked questions, and more.

For more information about Monmouth County happenings, go to MonmouthCountyTourism.com.

