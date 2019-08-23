Mom steals stroller from NJ store but leaves child behind, cops say

MIDDLETOWN —Aren't you forgetting something, miss?

Police said three women from England were so focused on stealing a $400 baby stroller from a Monmouth County baby store that they left their own child behind during the getaway.

The women went to the Bambi Baby store on Route 35 on Aug. 16 with several children in tow. One of the women took a stroller and the group left and began to drive away when they realized that they had left one of the children behind, Middletown police spokesman Lt. Paul Bailey said. One of the women returned to the store, retrieved the child and then took off, Bailey said.

The store took matters into its own hands and posted images from their store surveillance system on its Facebook page asking for help to identify the women, two of whom were later arrested.

Bailey said the stolen stroller was a Silver Cross brand valued at $400.

Maryann Cash, 23, of Surrey, England, and Nan McCarthy, 20, of Effingham, England, were found in Eatonton and were charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.

