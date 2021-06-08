McDonald’s gears up for busy summer, to hire thousands in NJ

Spencer Platt

McDonald's restaurants across New Jersey are looking to hire nearly 4,000 employees this summer as they gear up for a busy season and prepare to reopen their dining rooms.

Employees will receive on-the-job training for future careers within the fast food chain and beyond, according to the company.

McDonald's says it offers employees flexible scheduling and an app to view their schedule, update availability, request time away and post shifts for swapping or replacement.

"As local employers, we're proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new hires to our McFamily this summer," said Pat Powers, local McDonald's owner/operator.

More than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures remain in place including wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers and masks and gloves for employees.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more or text "apply" to 36453 to start an application.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top