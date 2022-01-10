Man shot dead after Hillsborough, NJ cops respond to 911 call

HILLSBOROUGH — The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the second police-involved shooting in the township in the past three months.

Township police responded to a 911 call at the Westering Place apartment community officials said.

An officer fired his weapon, fatally wounding the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the man and the officer and the circumstances of the shooting were not released by the state.

A Hillsborough police officer shot and killed Patrick Chin, 43, on Sept. 28 while he held a 3-foot-long sword during a welfare check, according to the Attorney General's Office. Officer George Kokinakos, the officer who fired the shot, has returned to active duty, according to Hillsborough police.

State rules require that the state Attorney General's Office investigate any death during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

