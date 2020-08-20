Man on bicycle shot 4-year-old in Asbury Park, cops say

ASBURY PARK — A 4-year-old girl was the victim of a bicycle-riding gunman with poor aim, police said Thursday.

A Lakewood man was charged with shooting the girl who was playing in front of her apartment building on Monday, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Sciaire N. Jackson, 27, rode up on a bicycle and began shooting at several people outside the apartment on Boston Way about 1:35 p.m.

A second person returned fire at Jackson but that gunman has not been identified, according to the prosecutor.

The girl was shot in the upper thigh area, breaking the femur bone, but her injuries are not considered life threatening.

Jackson was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree certain person prohibited from possessing a weapon. He is being held at the Monmouth County jail while awaiting a court hearing on Aug. 26.

Gramiccioni asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park police at 732-774-1300.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: