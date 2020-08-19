4-year-old shot in front of Asbury Park apartment Tuesday afternoon

ASBURY PARK — A 4-year-old girl was shot in the leg in broad daylight outside her family's apartment building on Tuesday afternoon. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is asking for the public's help to find the shooter.

The girl was sitting on the front steps of the building on Boston Way, in the southwestern part of the city, when she was shot about 1:35 p.m.

The bullet hit her upper thigh and broke her femur bone, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. She is expected to recover.

Gramiccioni did not say whether investigators knew what motivated the shooting or whether they have identified possible suspects.

The prosecutor recalled the shooting death of 10-year-old Yovanni Banos-Merino, who lost his life while hiding under a bed from gunfire. Karon Council, 19, fired five shots from across the street at the first-floor apartment on Ridge Avenue. Council was later arrested in Florida.

“Enough is enough. We have a toddler who was struck and injured by a stray bullet while sitting outside her apartment in the middle of the day," Gramiccioni said in a written statement. "These senseless acts of violence must stop. We must do everything in our power to ensure that Monmouth County’s citizens, and their children, are safe and protected. We are requesting the public’s assistance to help bring the perpetrator to justice for this heinous and monstrous act.”

Gramiccioni asked anyone with information about the shooting to call his office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park police at 732-774-1300.

