Making your own hand sanitizer is this easy

With novel coronavirus now in New Jersey we are hearing stories of hand sanitizer shortages and even price gouging. Some people are so worried about contracting COVID-19 that they’re making their own hand sanitizer.

It never would have occurred to me to try. Turns out it’s way easier than you’d imagine according to a story on NJ.com. Here’s all you do.

You mix together 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol 99%) and 1/3 cup of aloe vera. That’s the green liquid gel stuff you’re more used to using on sunburns and you can get it at most drugstores. You mix that evenly in a container and can (if you wish to) add 8 or so drops of a favorite essential oil for fragrance. Keep it in a sealed container and bam, when you want some hand sanitizer you now have your own supply.

For the love of God though please don’t substitute isopropyl alcohol with vodka. MSN points out people are trying this to the point Tito’s had to remind customers their vodka is only 40% alcohol and hand sanitizer has to be bare minimum 60% alcohol to do any good at all.

More from New Jersey 101.5