Love ice cream? Love beer? You need to try this New Jersey brew

Man oh man, I enjoy both of these Monmouth County institutions. I love them even more when they work together to make something that sounds delicious!

Source Farmhouse Brewery (Colts Neck) once again teamed up with Jersey Freeze (Freehold and Holmdel) to create a tasty new brew.

Source Farmhouse Brewery Source Farmhouse Brewery loading...

Their latest creation? The Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA.

Described as an imperial milkshake IPA with vanilla ice cream, Madagascar vanilla, and milk sugar, it boasts an 8% ABV.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

Well NOW it’s a party.

We collaborated with our friends at Jersey Freeze again this year to celebrate National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day with the release of this tasty summertime treat! Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA was brewed with a large proportion of protein rich malted wheat and oats along with milk sugar to give it a creamy, soft-serve like mouthfeel sensation. This hazy brew was hopped generously post-boil in the kettle and then again in the fermenter to accentuate the sweet hoppy aromas and flavors while keeping the perceived bitterness very low.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA was then conditioned on vanilla soft serve ice cream and Madagascar vanilla bean post fermentation. The result is a medium-full bodied IPA that opens softy with notes of vanilla and fruity hops then finishes creamy and sweet like a melting cone of vanilla soft serve ice cream on a hot summer day.

The Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA is on sale now.

Ice cream ranmaru_ loading...

You can visit Source Brewing’s taproom during the following hours:

🍺 Monday: 12-7 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED

🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

Source Farmhouse Brewery is located at 300 Route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

The worst rated fast-food restaurants in NJ - 2024 250 of the most popular fast-food restaurants in America were analyzed to see how well each stacks up against the competition. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.