Love fishing, hunting, nature? Check out NJ’s annual Wild Outdoor Expo

New Jersey's 10th annual Wild Outdoor Expo will be held the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8 at Colliers Mills Wildlife Management area in Jackson.

State Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman Caryn Shinske says the expo will contain experts and vendors.

"Just about any outdoor activity you can think of or have always wanted to try but never have gotten a chance will be available at the Wild Outdoor Expo," she said.

The expo features more than 100 exhibits and demonstrations concentrating on wildlife, conservation and the state's outdoor heritage.

Demonstrations will showcase plants and animals and teach people how to fish from a giant aquarium.

A flea market will sell recreation and environmental-related products.

Admission and parking are free but some activities may require a nominal fee.

Activities include:

Archery

Birding

Camping skills

Compass navigation course

Flight of the Raptor Falconry programs

Forestry stewardship demos

Hiking and wildlife walks

Historical encampment

Hunting demonstrations

Introduction to waterfowling

Hunting/trapping instruction

Hunting dog demonstrations

Hunting dog water retriever demos by NRHRC

Kayaking for beginners

Nature photography seminars

Mini reptile zoo

Rock climbing wall

SCUBA diving demos

Live wolf hybrid

Stand-up paddleboarding

Trap shooting

Zip lining

For more information about the Expo, go to https://www.wildoutdoorexpo.com/

Joe Cutter is the Senior News Anchor on New Jersey 101.5