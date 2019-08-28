Love fishing, hunting, nature? Check out NJ’s annual Wild Outdoor Expo
New Jersey's 10th annual Wild Outdoor Expo will be held the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8 at Colliers Mills Wildlife Management area in Jackson.
State Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman Caryn Shinske says the expo will contain experts and vendors.
"Just about any outdoor activity you can think of or have always wanted to try but never have gotten a chance will be available at the Wild Outdoor Expo," she said.
The expo features more than 100 exhibits and demonstrations concentrating on wildlife, conservation and the state's outdoor heritage.
Demonstrations will showcase plants and animals and teach people how to fish from a giant aquarium.
A flea market will sell recreation and environmental-related products.
Admission and parking are free but some activities may require a nominal fee.
Activities include:
- Archery
- Birding
- Camping skills
- Compass navigation course
- Flight of the Raptor Falconry programs
- Forestry stewardship demos
- Hiking and wildlife walks
- Historical encampment
- Hunting demonstrations
- Introduction to waterfowling
- Hunting/trapping instruction
- Hunting dog demonstrations
- Hunting dog water retriever demos by NRHRC
- Kayaking for beginners
- Nature photography seminars
- Mini reptile zoo
- Rock climbing wall
- SCUBA diving demos
- Live wolf hybrid
- Stand-up paddleboarding
- Trap shooting
- Zip lining
For more information about the Expo, go to https://www.wildoutdoorexpo.com/
Joe Cutter is the Senior News Anchor on New Jersey 101.5