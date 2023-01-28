The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly.

Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the purposes of this writing, we're going with "hoagie" as a blanket term.

Regardless, there's nothing better than going to a mom-and-pop deli or store and getting exactly what you want. Sure, you can get a mass-produced hoagie/sub from a convenience store or supermarket, but getting that hand-crafted sandwich that you are craving is something special.

Between Atlantic City and Cape May, you'll find some absolutely amazing places to grab a dietary delight. Perhaps not so much "dietary" when you're looking at a 1,500-calorie food bomb, but it's certainly worth it.

We turned to various websites to determine the absolute best spots for hoagies down the shore. While we ranked them, let it be known that small fractions of a point separate each one. Regardless of which place you visit, you will leave satisfied -- they're all that good.

#5 - Vic's Subs, Absecon

Off of the White Horse Pike on Ohio Avenue in Absecon, you'll find a modest grey building, but inside, Vic's Subs are anything but modest.

As one reviewer said,

People come from hundreds of miles to enjoy a Vic's sub. I'm very lucky to live but 2 miles away from this gastronomical heaven.

#4 - Sack o' Subs

The Sacco Family has been in the sub business since the 1940s, so with decades of experience, you can't go wrong visiting any of the Sack o' Subs locations in Absecon, Atlantic City, Ocean City, and beyond.

One person said,

[I] was craving a sub and had to stop in, it was fresh, fast and oh so damn good! I ordered a [whole] regular, more than enough for 2, I had the other half for breakfast!

#3 - Sugar Hill, Mays Landing

On the outskirts of downtown Mays Landing on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, you'll find a little building housing Sugar Hill Deli. If you're taking the back way to and from the shore, no trip is complete without stopping by (and keep an eye out for their daily specials).

#2 - Pete's Subs, Egg Harbor Township

If you don't feel like driving to visit the #1 spot on our list, Pete's Subs at Ocean Heights and Zion in EHT will make your hoagie/sub dreams come true. What's good there? Everything.

#1 - White House Subs, Atlantic City

It's easy to describe a restaurant as being "world class" or "legendary," but White House in Atlantic City is known around the world for what comes out of their store in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City (and, of course, inside Hard Rock).

Their subs are served on Atlantic City bread, baked right across the street. From there, meats and cheeses are piled high -- the whole White House Special tips the scales at over three pounds and can easily feed multiple people (or yourself if you are up for a real challenge). Truly world class.

Want some more ideas?

Those five aren't the only great spots for subs at the shore. We recently listed 21 (and another 18) places for you to check out. Take a look!

