Looking for a job? Wegmans needs workers

Another New Jersey grocery chain has put out the call for more workers. Wegmans is advertising that they need 500 new employees.

They need to fill both full and part time positions at their nine New Jersey stores, with opportunities available in their stores, warehouses, and replenishment centers. Some jobs are temporary, but some are long term. If you are interested, you can apply on their website here.

Wegmans New Jersey Division manager, Joe Sofia, said, “We’re looking for compassionate people who want to help make a tangible difference during this difficult time and beyond.” He also said, “We’re fortunate to be in a position to offer employment to those who are unexpectedly out of work. If you see yourself as a fit for Wegmans, whether it’s temporarily or long-term, we want you on the team.”

Other New Jersey supermarkets such as Shop Rite, Stop and Shop, Acme, and Walmart have also been hiring.

The state of New Jersey has set up a hiring portal for job seekers of all types here.

