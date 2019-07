As a “thank you” to their students for reaching a cancer fund-raising goal, teachers (and staff) at Millington School in Long Hill Township, NJ, shot a music video to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop This Feeling.” Check it out below!

Teachers were not this fun when I was in school; then again, most of my teachers were nuns- not known for their dance moves.

