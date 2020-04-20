Wayne Olivieri has been making music since he sang in the church choir in Plainfield. He's been writing, performing and recording for decades across the country and Europe as well. Along with Gar Francis, another Jersey guy, Wayne has put together a touching musical and video tribute to the people of New Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's dedicated to the doctors, nurses and all of the front line workers during the quarantine, and to the elderly as well. Any proceeds will go to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Free downloads will be available Monday 4/20/20 on all download sites.

