🍽️ Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and Marley Spoon recall certain pre-packaged meals over possible Listeria contamination.

⚠️ Health risk: FreshRealm says riced cauliflower and spinach used in certain meals tested positive for the bacteria.

🚫 Throw out or return affected meals; no confirmed illnesses yet.

If you've ordered pre-packaged meals from Blue Apron, Marley Spoon, or HelloFresh, listen up. They may be contaminated with Listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for FSIS-inspected ready-to-eat meals made by FreshRealm, containing riced cauliflower and spinach that may be contaminated with Listeria.

Meals linked to Listeria alert

The following products are subject to the public health alert, which are not related to any ongoing outbreak investigations.

Sold by Blue Apron – 13.05 oz. plastic try packages labeled “DISH by Blue Apron Cheesy Chicken Mac with Vegetables with lot codes 25240 and 25247.

Sold by Marley Spoon – 10.5 oz. packages labeled “BALANCE by Marley Spoon BBQ Sauce Beef Meatballs with Cheesy Cauliflower,” with lot code 25255.

Sold by HelloFresh – 10.1 oz. containers of “HelloFresh Ready-Made Meals Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta,” with establishment numbers 47718 and 2937, and lot codes 49107 and 48840. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

Sold by HelloFresh – 10 oz. containers of “HelloFresh Ready-Made Meals Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey,” with establishment number P-47718, and lot codes 50069, 50073, or 50698. The item was also shipped directly to consumers from HelloFresh.

FreshRealm identified possible contamination

The problems were discovered when FreshRealm, with offices in Linden, notified FSIS that the riced cauliflower and spinach used in these meals tested positive for the bacteria.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses. But anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

Listeria symptoms and safety advice

Consuming food contaminated with Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature deliveries, or life-threatening infections. Serious, and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults or people with weakened immune systems.

If these meals are in your refrigerators or freezers, FSIS suggests consumers throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions may contact FreshRealm’s customer service hotline at 1-888-244-1562 or email the company.

