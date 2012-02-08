Lin, Chandler Lead Knicks Over Wizards

Jeremy Lin had 23 points and a career-high 10 assists, and Tyson Chandler scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to their third straight win, 107-93 over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Chandler, a 10-year NBA veteran, finished two points short of his career high, but it was again Lin's night. Following his two breakout games of 25 points against New Jersey and 28 in Monday's win against Utah with a dazzling display of his passing and shooting skills, Lin was 9 for 14 from the field, and five of six from the line.

Steve Novak added 19 points for New York, which won its eighth straight over Washington and earned its second three-game winning streak this season.

Washington dropped to 5-21, and failed again for its first two-game winning streak of the season. John Wall led the Wizards with 29 points.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)