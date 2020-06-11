Legal group wants COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory

What has always scared me about Governor Murphy’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis is that he was doing it in a way that seemed way too sweeping and heavy handed. His proclamations and orders began to smack of that of ruler more than leader. Then, he even far surpassed New York’s Governor Cuomo in his seemingly giddy enjoyment of laying down the rules and regs.

Of late, his press conference are starting to make me feel like we live in a plutocracy, rather than the constitutional republic we once were. That long dais with the unimaginably wealthy leader booming out instructions, chastisements and executive orders on the daily gets kind of creepy. And when you pair that type of power with an extreme left-leaning agenda, you can be in for some surprises.

I know that our Governor looked to Cuomo, the similarly progressive New York Governor for cues in dealing with COVID-19, since New York was a hotspot before we were. In fact, New Jersey under Murphy’s “rule” has become a sort of “New York lite,” in a sense, copying their leftie agenda, chapter and verse.

So here is one of the many ways that this can get really scary during a global pandemic. The New York State Bar Association, citing legal precedent, believes that the COVID-19 vaccine, when it becomes available, should be mandatory for all citizens. In an article on law.com, a report released by the NYSBA said, “Some Americans may push back on the COVID-19 vaccination for religious, philosophical or personal reasons,” but, it continued, “for the sake of public health, mandatory vaccinations for COVID-19 should be required in the United States as soon as it is available.”

You read that right: Mandatory. For. All. Citizens. And you probably realize that after New York enacts a crazy law like this, New Jersey is never far behind. Many things you never thought possible in the United States of America have been swiftly adopted by New Jersey shortly after New York enacts them. I know it sounds crazy to think that this could really happen. But just look at all of the laws that mandate vaccinations right now. And I’m not an “anti-Vaxxer”, but think of all of the hoops parents have to jump through if they don’t choose to have their kids injected. Believe me, a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine here in New Jersey is not that far-fetched.

Thankfully, according to a follow-up law.com piece, an even more vocal group of lawyers and law professors has expressed its opposition to the mandatory vaccine idea. Let’s hope that their opinion drowns out the other side. Or before we know it, we will soon see Government officials lining us up to inject us—whether we like it or not.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​