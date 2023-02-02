NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films

New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday.

Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3.

The films represent a small sample of the dozens of major productions that occurred right here in the Garden State over the past year or so.

Knock at the Cabin

Knock At The Cabin Kid Cudi Special Screening Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Universal Pictures loading...

In the 15th feature film produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, a girl and her parents are taken hostage on vacation by armed strangers who demand that the family make sacrifices in order to avert the apocalypse.

Much of the movie was filmed on location in Tabernacle, according to the NJ Motion Picture & Television Commission. Filming also occurred at the Evergreen Dairy Bar in Southampton.

Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, and Ben Aldridge. It's being released in theaters nationwide.

Shyamalan has filmed in the Garden State on two other occasions — once in Oldmans Township for the 2004 film The Village, and once in Ocean City for scenes of the Apple TV+ television series Servant.

Daughter of the Bride

The Cranford Hotel (Google Street View) The Cranford Hotel (Google Street View) loading...

This romantic comedy was shot primarily in Cranford, at The Cranford Hotel and Perrotti's Quality Meats.

The movie also includes scenes filmed in Pompton Plains, Livingston, Springfield, Morristown, Montclair, Montville, and Roselle Park.

Daughter of the Bride follows a mother and daughter who are inseparable friends. Their lives are turned upside down when the mother announces her engagement to a mystery man.

The film stars Marcia Gay Harden, Halston Sage, Andrew Richardson, and Aidan Quinn.

It can be seen in select theatres, including Center Cinemas in Rutherford, starting Feb. 3. It's also available on digital HD and On Demand.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

