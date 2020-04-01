Kind act in COVID-19 crisis: Man offers to replace masks

We can all take a lesson from Joseph Rak.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, this 77-year-old man from East Brunswick has offered to use his own money to replace N95 masks that went missing from two different first aid squads in Edison.

Why?

"People like the rescue squad are volunteer people. They don't get paid and yet, what do they do? They risk their health. Even the fire department; they risk their health. They risk their lives for us. How appreciative can we be if we don't show them we are willing to do this for them?" Rak explained to the Bridgewater Courier News.

If someone can find them for sale he says he’ll foot the bill. In all nearly 40 of these masks were taken from the squads.

It’s no surprise he feels to need to help. In his life he’s served in our military as well as the Edison Police Auxiliary.

How much easier would this time be if everyone had a bit of Joseph Rak’s character in them? How much less scary could this time be if we all thought of one random act of kindness we could do? At a time when people are feeling physically isolated stories like this can make us feel more together than ever.

