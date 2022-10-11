Keyport HS football player suffers spinal cord injury, NJ’s second of season

KEYPORT — A high school football player from Keyport is the second Monmouth County teen in recent weeks to suffer a severe spinal cord injury while playing.

Logan Blanks, a senior linebacker, was hurt during a division game against Lakewood High School on Saturday.

After several intensive surgeries over the weekend at Jersey Shore Medical Center, the outlook for a full recovery was good, according to the Keyport Football Alumni Association, as Logan has “feeling, movement and sensation in his limbs.”

The association had established a GoFundMe campaign "#4Logan" to support the Keyport teen's recovery and rehabilitation, which has raised over $11,000 in its first 18 hours online.

Last month, Keyport joined the throngs of high school communities sending support to injured St. John Vianney High School senior, Aaron Van Trease.

On Sep. 30, a week after the 18-year-old had suffered his own severe spinal cord injury, Keyport encouraged their crowd to wear black and gold in support of Aaron, tweeting “Times like these we need to come together as a football community and show our support to an extended FB brother.”

St. John Vianney was returning that support by Monday.

The team shared the link to a GoFundMe campaign to support Logan’s recovery, along with the Twitter message “Praying for a speedy recovery! Anything you guys need we are here for you,” tagging Keyport’s football program and the hashtag “4Logan.”

It’s been a particularly harrowing football season across the state, as both severe game-time injuries follow the death of a 16-year-old player from Union County.

Linden student athlete, Xavier McClain, died on Sept. 21 (Dignity Memorial via Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home) Linden student athlete, Xavier McClain, died on Sept. 21 (Dignity Memorial via Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home) loading...

Linden resident and high school sophomore Xavier McClain suffered a traumatic brain injury during a game on Sept. 9.

He had remained on life support and died on Sept. 21, according to his family.

