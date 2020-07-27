Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 27, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|87° - 97°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:00a
|High
Mon 2:18p
|Low
Mon 8:45p
|High
Tue 2:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:24a
|High
Mon 1:52p
|Low
Mon 8:09p
|High
Tue 2:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:36a
|High
Mon 2:06p
|Low
Mon 8:21p
|High
Tue 2:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:28a
|High
Mon 1:48p
|Low
Mon 8:13p
|High
Tue 2:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:14a
|Low
Mon 12:05p
|High
Mon 5:58p
|Low
Tue 12:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:03a
|High
Mon 2:10p
|Low
Mon 8:42p
|High
Tue 2:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:39a
|High
Mon 5:05p
|Low
Tue 12:24a
|High
Tue 5:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:28a
|High
Mon 2:55p
|Low
Mon 9:08p
|High
Tue 3:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:32a
|High
Mon 1:58p
|Low
Mon 8:13p
|High
Tue 2:11a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:55a
|High
Mon 2:26p
|Low
Mon 8:35p
|High
Tue 2:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:38a
|High
Mon 2:01p
|Low
Mon 8:19p
|High
Tue 2:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:32a
|High
Mon 2:59p
|Low
Mon 9:12p
|High
Tue 3:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).