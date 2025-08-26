NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 26
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:17am - 7:40pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:40a
|Low
Tue 4:48p
|High
Tue 10:48p
|Low
Wed 5:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:14a
|Low
Tue 4:12p
|High
Tue 10:22p
|Low
Wed 4:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:28a
|Low
Tue 4:24p
|High
Tue 10:36p
|Low
Wed 4:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:10a
|Low
Tue 4:16p
|High
Tue 10:18p
|Low
Wed 4:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:36a
|High
Tue 2:20p
|Low
Tue 8:53p
|High
Wed 2:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:33a
|Low
Tue 4:46p
|High
Tue 10:43p
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:10a
|High
Tue 1:27p
|Low
Tue 8:27p
|High
Wed 1:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:04a
|High
Tue 11:26a
|Low
Tue 5:23p
|High
Tue 11:36p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:15a
|Low
Tue 4:19p
|High
Tue 10:25p
|Low
Wed 4:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:42a
|Low
Tue 4:42p
|High
Tue 10:53p
|Low
Wed 4:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:19a
|Low
Tue 4:22p
|High
Tue 10:33p
|Low
Wed 4:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:05a
|High
Tue 11:24a
|Low
Tue 5:22p
|High
Tue 11:37p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W around 5 kt early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
