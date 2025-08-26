NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 26

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 26

Waves are still big in Bradley Beach 8/25/25 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:17am - 7:40pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 10:40a		Low
Tue 4:48p		High
Tue 10:48p		Low
Wed 5:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:14a		Low
Tue 4:12p		High
Tue 10:22p		Low
Wed 4:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:28a		Low
Tue 4:24p		High
Tue 10:36p		Low
Wed 4:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:10a		Low
Tue 4:16p		High
Tue 10:18p		Low
Wed 4:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:36a		High
Tue 2:20p		Low
Tue 8:53p		High
Wed 2:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:33a		Low
Tue 4:46p		High
Tue 10:43p		Low
Wed 5:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:10a		High
Tue 1:27p		Low
Tue 8:27p		High
Wed 1:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:04a		High
Tue 11:26a		Low
Tue 5:23p		High
Tue 11:36p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:15a		Low
Tue 4:19p		High
Tue 10:25p		Low
Wed 4:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:42a		Low
Tue 4:42p		High
Tue 10:53p		Low
Wed 4:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:19a		Low
Tue 4:22p		High
Tue 10:33p		Low
Wed 4:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:05a		High
Tue 11:24a		Low
Tue 5:22p		High
Tue 11:37p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W around 5 kt early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM