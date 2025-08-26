Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:17am - 7:40pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:40a Low

Tue 4:48p High

Tue 10:48p Low

Wed 5:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:14a Low

Tue 4:12p High

Tue 10:22p Low

Wed 4:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:28a Low

Tue 4:24p High

Tue 10:36p Low

Wed 4:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:10a Low

Tue 4:16p High

Tue 10:18p Low

Wed 4:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:36a High

Tue 2:20p Low

Tue 8:53p High

Wed 2:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:33a Low

Tue 4:46p High

Tue 10:43p Low

Wed 5:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:10a High

Tue 1:27p Low

Tue 8:27p High

Wed 1:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:04a High

Tue 11:26a Low

Tue 5:23p High

Tue 11:36p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:15a Low

Tue 4:19p High

Tue 10:25p Low

Wed 4:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:42a Low

Tue 4:42p High

Tue 10:53p Low

Wed 4:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:19a Low

Tue 4:22p High

Tue 10:33p Low

Wed 4:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:05a High

Tue 11:24a Low

Tue 5:22p High

Tue 11:37p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W around 5 kt early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

