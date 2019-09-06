Jersey Shore braces for effects of Hurricane Dorian

The Jersey Shore is bracing for the impact from Hurricane Dorian as it passes out to sea south of New Jersey.

A High Surf Advisory is in place through Saturday morning with a high risk of rip currents all day Friday.

"We're still looking at wind gusts over 40 mph, specifically in and around Atlantic and Cape May counties. (Inland wind gusts will be closer to 30+ mph)," New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. "That is strong enough to make driving and walking difficult, break off some branches and twigs, and cause sporadic power outages."

Northeasterly winds will push some ocean water toward the shore, creating a 1- to 2-foot storm surge that could lead to minor to moderate flooding of tidal waterways.

"We'll especially be watching the high tide cycle coming up Friday afternoon, as early as 2:03 p.m. on the oceanfront, as late as 6:13 p.m. along back bays. The following two high tide cycles — Saturday morning (2 a.m.) and Saturday afternoon (3 p.m.) — could run high too," Zarrow said.

Harvey Cedars lifeguard chief Randy Townsend said his beach was not staffed on Friday but will be staffed over the weekend. He doesn't think the ocean will begin to calm down until Saturday afternoon.

"Sunday looks more favorable for open conditions for recreational users," Townsend said.

Island Beach State Park will have lifeguards on duty every Friday through Sunday during September from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Swimming Area 1 beaches.

Many Jersey Shore beaches will not have lifeguards on duty at all or will be closed.

The beaches of Gateway National Recreation Area including Sandy Hook will be closed to swimming on Friday and Saturday. Manasquan also closed their beaches on Friday and Saturday.

Away from the ocean many shore conference football teams playing their "week zero" season openers postponed their games until Saturday when sunny skies return with temperatures around 80.

