Yes, New Jersey, you can eat pasta and still follow a path to better health.

The key is to avoid anything made with 'fortified' or 'enriched' flour and make sure that your pasta is "Bronze-cut."

Why bronze-cut pasta matters for your health

Bronze-cut pasta avoids any "forever chemicals" getting into your food and body from the cutting process.

Some of the best pasta is also the simplest pasta to make. Here's what you'll need:

Chopped parsley

Chopped garlic

Butter

Grated parm and regg cheese

Anchovies

Salt, pepper, red pepper flakes

Egg yolks

A simple, old-school pasta recipe anyone can make

The process is super simple; On low heat melt butter in a sauce pan and add a little olive oil.

Throw in the garlic and anchovies and let the anchovies melt away. Then add some of the chopped parsley.

Let is stay on super low heat or turn off the heat after a few minutes while you boil some pasta, spaghetti is our go-to.

You want the spaghetti to be slightly undercooked al dente, to give it a little chew, toothsome is the right word for it.

Then, after 6-7 minutes in the boiling salted water, turn on the butter/oil pot maintaining a low heat and using tongs transfer the pasta with a little bit of the pasta water to the sauce pan.

Add in the egg yolks and cheese, salt pepper, hot pepper and mix well. A little parsley on top and you've got a rich, creamy, buttery sauce for the perfect pasta dish.

For protein, I roasted a few sausages and added a glass or two of red wine, voila!

Dinner time.

