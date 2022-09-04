JERSEY CITY — Seven firefighters were hospitalized and over two dozen people were displaced by a three-alarm fire on Sunday, according to reports.

News 12 New Jersey reported that the fire broke out in Jersey City on the 600 block of Bergen Avenue at the intersection with Fairview Avenue. Someone reportedly ran to a nearby firehouse to alert firefighters to the blaze.

In a video posted to social media, smoke and flames can be seen billowing above the roof of one three-story mixed-use building. Another video on youtube shows fire crews on the roof of the building and going into a deli next door that was also damaged.

Fire Chief Steven McGill told News 12 New Jersey that seven firefighters went to the hospital. However, none of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

McGill reportedly said that around 25 people are displaced from the blaze and that the Red Cross is providing assistance. He added that investigators are working to find the source and cause of the fire.

"We know it started somewhere between the two buildings, most likely on the second floor," McGill said.

A spokesperson for Jersey City did not immediately return a request for more information Sunday evening.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.