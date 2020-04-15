Now that we're asked to wear masks when we're out in public especially in stores, I asked my audience to name someone who wears a mask. After 2 hours we didn't run out. Batman was the most popular with Christian Bale being the most popular Batman (Sorry Adam West). There was also Bane, Hannibal Lecter, The Lone Ranger, The Green Hornet, "The Mask with Jim Carey, and the movie MASK, starring Cher with Eric Stoltz.

Then we took it a step further and asked if you were going to wear a mask of someone from New Jersey, who would it be?

Jersey celebrity masks we would wear

