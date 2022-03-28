Jackson, NJ teen struck by car, flown to a hospital for injuries

JACKSON — A teenage girl suffered head and leg injuries after being struck by a car Sunday night in Jackson.

Police responded to the scene at the intersection of South Hope Chapel Road and Primrose Lane and found the girl had been trying to cross the road when she was struck by a 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 29-year-old Manchester resident.

The teen was struck when she was crossing the road in the area of a shopping plaza located at the corner of Whitesville and South Hope Chapel roads, police said.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Jackson Liberty High School, where she was then flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to call Officer Joseph Pante at 732-928-1111.

