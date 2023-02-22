I figured this news was coming sooner rather than later. Zoe's Kitchen in Newtown has closed its doors for good this week, according to Newtown PA Now.

It was in the Goodnoe Corner Shopping Center near Green Parrot Restaurant, Pub & Patio. There is a handwritten sign on the door that read, "Closed Permanently" and a padlock in place.

The Lawrence Township, NJ Zoe's Kitchen location (Mercer Mall) also just closed permanently.

Not sure what the fate of the Newtown location is, but, I do know the Lawrence Township location is being converted to a Cava. Many locals are very excited about this change.

I had never heard of Cava so Googled it and found out that Cava bought the Zoe's chain a few years ago, in 2018. Cava has been slowly converting some of the Zoe's Kitchen locations to Cava's.

I wonder if the same thing will happen in Newtown.

There are already Cava locations elsewhere in Pennsylvania. They are in Glen Mills, Ardmore, Philadelphia, Lancaster, Plymouth Meeting and Newtown Square.

Zoe's Kitchen is a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant and Cava, from what I've heard is like a cross between Zoe's and Chipotle.

The Zoe's Kitchen in Newtown has been there since 2013, taking the place of Cosi, the article says.

I will let you know if I find out anything else.

The Goodnoe Center Shopping Center is on Sycamore Street in Newtown, PA. Other shops in the center are Jule's Thin Crust, Green Parrot Restaurant and Pub, La Mason Med Spa, Apple Cleaners and more.

