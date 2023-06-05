I've got some exciting news. You and your friends will be able to head to the new Top Golf in King of Prussia for some fun very soon (I know you've been patiently waiting for awhile).

Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting that an early July opening is expected.

If you've never been to Top Golf it's an awesome experience (I've been to the Marlton location several times. It's so much more than just your run of the mill driving range.

Look...

There are 102 driving bays for golf on three levels. Wow. In the bays, you'll be seated on lounge-type furniture or high top tables, so you can relax and enjoy. It's such a cool vibe.

You can just drive golf balls, but with newer golf ball tracking technology, you're able to challenge yourself and your family and friends by playing all types of fun games.

Oh, and there's more. Listen to this. Top Golf KOP will have a 28-foot video wall, over 200 HDTVs, a big bar, restaurant (the pub-type food and cocktails are we're all great), and an outdoor area with backyard type games. I'm telling you, you're going to love it.

Don't worry, all of the bays are open in all weather conditions. They're climate controlled so you can golf all year long. I've been to Top Golf in the winter when there's snow on the ground.

You can host a private event at Top Golf KOP (I've hosted birthday parties there and all of our guests loved it). It's something unique to do...and you don't have to be good at golfing. It's a lot of fun, even if you're not.

Top Golf King of Prussia is located at 588 North Gulph Road (where the American Baptist Church was).

For more information, click here.

