VOTE NOW: The Top Songs of 2023 & Win P!nk Tickets

What. A. Year. 2023 was maybe the most lit year musically in a while. So we need your help to decide the biggest hits of 2024, and just for voting, you could win tickets to see P!nk in Philly next summer (thanks to our sponsor: Route 130 Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Robbinsville.)

New artists like Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, and Coi Leray burst onto the scene with hit songs in 2023. Plus, we got new releases from superstars like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Dojo Cat. There were incredible hits from SZA, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and SO. Much. More.

Get our free mobile app

So what were YOUR top songs of 2023? We'll count them down all New Year's Weekend long on-air, but we need your vote now. Vote for your favorite songs down below.

Plus, just for voting, we wanna put tickets to next year's hottest concert in your stocking. We have your chance to win tickets to see P!nk when the Summer Carnival 2024 hits Philly's Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, August 18 (click here for ticket info).

But enter to win tickets FOR FREE just by placing your vote now down below.

The year-end countdown on 94.5 PST is sponsored by Route 130 Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Robbinsville. Wrap up the year with a great Jeep deal at Route 130 Chrysler Dodge Jeep.

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply.