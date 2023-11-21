This Is New Jersey’s Best ‘Old School’ Restaurant

If you’re looking to enjoy some good, old-fashioned vibes, there’s a specific New Jersey restaurant you need to check out soon. Love Food made a list of the most old-school restaurants in every state in the United States and New Jersey’s looks pretty awesome.

There’s something so exciting about visiting a restaurant or any sort of business that has that “old school” feel. For some reason, it makes it feel more authentic! If you want to feel like you traveled back in time to the early 1900s, you have to check out this old-fashioned restaurant which is located in Clifton, New Jersey.

Rutt's Hut - Clifton, New Jersey

ruttshut.com ruttshut.com loading...

“Rutt’s Hut has been slinging its deep-fried hot dogs (known as rippers, because the hot oil sometimes causes the sausage casings to burst) since 1928,” says Love Food. When visiting Rutt’s Hut, you’ll be greeted with a restaurant that is serving up some classic, American eats right in the New Jersey area.

Of course, the restaurant is famous for its amazing hot dogs, but you also have to check out their burgers, sandwiches, and of course, famous chili! This same restaurant has been featured on the Food Network, Travel Channel, and much more.

It’s safe to say this is a classic tourist attraction that can be found located at 417 River Road in Clifton, New Jersey. According to their website and Google, Rutt’s Hut is open for dine-in and take-out from 8 am to 8 pm every day!

If you’re from the area and haven’t gotten to the best old-school restaurant in New Jersey, you need to plan your trip ASAP!

