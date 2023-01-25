New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us.

We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.

canva canva loading...

During the holidays if you want to go see a show and check out some of the amazing displays in New York City, we’re only a quick train ride away. In the summers if you want to hit up the beach, we have some of the best beaches and boardwalks in the entire world.

It’s no secret that we have it all going on here in New Jersey and apparently, everyone else in the world is curious about what we have going on, too.

I was googling things about New Jersey and decided to see what the latest chatter on Google about our state was.

canva canva loading...

All I did was type in “Why is New Jersey…” and you should’ve seen the number of results that popped up. Of course, some of them were obvious given the reputation we have just from being from New Jersey, but there were some that made me laugh.

It’s always funny to see how the rest of the world views us. I put together the top 12 most searched things that follow “Why is New Jersey” and this is apparently what everyone is searching behind our back. Again, they’re obsessed with us, and for good reason!

Things People Are Constantly Googling About NJ "Why is New Jersey...?" This is what people are searching about the Garden State.