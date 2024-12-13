Did you see The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC-TV last night (Thursday, December 12)?

It was so exciting to see a family from New Jersey compete on a holiday-themed reality show.

I love seeing my home state featured on TV. Bonus if I've been to where is shown.

Frostland Village via Facebook Frostland Village via Facebook loading...

I filled you in recently that it was the McCarty-Williams family that would be featured in this season of The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Their light display, Frostland Village, in Pitman, New Jersey is amazing.

Have you been? Check out these pictures:

Frostland Village via Facebook Frostland Village via Instagram loading...

That tree made up of lighted decorations is amazing.

Frostland Village via Facebook Frostland Village via Instagram loading...

I love the train. It's so colorful an fun.

Frostland Village via Facebook Frostland Village via Instagram loading...

The sweet shop is so cute, isn't it?

Well, the South Jersey family's episode aired last night (December 12) and after waiting with bated breath I'm so excited to tell you they WON.

I cheered with excitement as I watched them get the coveted Christmas lightbulb trophy from show hostess, Taniya Nayak

Yes, they won the Grand Prize, which is comprised of that very festive trophy and $50,000.

I'm sure they're relieved to finally be able to talk about their victory.

They've had to keep their winnings a secret since last year when the show was filmed.

I'm not sure I'd be able to keep a secret like that for so long. Ha ha.

They faced competition from all over the country, Illinois, Texas, and Florida, and came out on top.

"It hasn't even honestly set in, even though it's been a full year that we've known about it," McCarty said.

To read more about their win, and how they're going to spend the $50,000 click here.

If you'd like to experience Frostland Village for yourself, it's located at 23 Euclid Avenue, Pitman, NJ.

Congratulations. I'm sharing in your excitement.

