Save the date. The 2023 Bordentown Halloween Parade will be Sunday, October 29th at 2pm.

If you know me, you know I love a parade. This one seems to be growing more and more popular each year.

You and your family, group, band or organization are encouraged to participate. Get your costumes ready. You can walk or many groups/friends/neighbors create themed-floats. Parade officials just ask that there be no political-themed floats.

If you'd like to be a part of the fun, click here and fill out the online registration or you can call (609) 298-9328.

You could win a prize for your costume. If you'd like to be a part of the Costume Contest, you can register with the judges starting at 1pm in front of St. Mary's School on Elizabeth Street.

The categories include prettiest, scariest and most original. The Costume Contest is for kids and adults.

There will be prizes for groups/families too.

Here were the winners last year...

After being judged you can join the parade...don't worry, you won't miss it.

Here's the parade route according to the Bordentown Halloween website:

Down Elizabeth Street toward Second Street, turning right on Second Street, then a left turn onto Park Street. Then, another left onto Farnsworth Avenue. It will travel along Farnsworth Avenue, then make a left onto East Union Street, followed by a left onto Crosswicks Street. The judging stand will be in front of Clare Estates. After judging the parade will finish by turning down Lafayette Street and back to Elizabeth Street.

If you're planning on participating or just going to watch, you're asked to bring along some new socks to donate. The parade committee has joined forces with the Kiwanis of Bordentown for the annual Sock Drive.

The goal is to collect 1000 pairs of socks for those in need. Please donate if you're able.

For more information and to donate to help keep this tradition going, click here.

