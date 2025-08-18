It's time to get excited and start decoding. Pop superstar Taylor Swift is once again counting down, and Swifties probably have good reason to be excited.

Taylor Swift Launches Mysterious Countdown on Website on August 18th

Taylor Swift has once again thrown her fans into a frenzy to start the new work week when she posted another countdown on her official website. The countdown, which was first posted around 10 a.m. on Monday, is set to expire at 2 p.m. ET.

Not much additional information is given, but it says "EXPIRES AUGUST 18 AT 2:00 PM ET"

Screenshot showing countdown on Taylor Swift's website on August 18, 2025. (TaylorSwift.com)

There's no other copy on the website, which appears on store subdomain of Swift's website.

As you know, Taylor used similar countdown clocks on her website to announce her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, last week.

What Does Taylor Swift's Mysterious Countdown Mean?

Swifties are master sleuths as we all know. They're spending the early afternoon trying to decode any easter eggs in the countdown.

Speculation is running rampant about what it could mean. In fact, they're speculating that the countdown could be leading to everything from a special edition of the album to the lead single to a possible tour announcement and more. There are even rumors that Taylor may also be announcing a possible collaboration with the NFL.

We'll see what happens at 2:00 p.m. The internet is watching and waiting with any last minute updates because we're all in suspense on this one.