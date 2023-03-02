Thursday Night’s SZA Concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Has Been Postponed

We've just learned that tonight's SZA concert, which was scheduled for the Wells Fargo Center, has been postponed.

The Wells Fargo Center confirmed the news just before 10 am on Thursday, but there's not much more information available at this time.

"Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored," the Wells Fargo Center said in a statement posted on their website this afternoon.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we hear more about tonight's postponement.

The tour kicked off on February 21 in Columbus, OH. SZA performed on Monday night in Washington, D.C., and in Boston on Tuesday.

She's scheduled to perform in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Saturday and Sunday nights (March 4 and March 5). As of this morning, there's been no update on the status of that concert.