We all know how important it is to always wear a seatbelt when you're riding in a car.

It can even be a lifesaver if you get into an accident.

While it's probably second nature for most of us to buckle up as soon as we sit down, there are some exceptions to this rule.

Everyone knows the advantages of wearing a seatbelt in cars, buses, trucks, and other vehicles.

Time and again, studies have shown that seatbelts can protect passengers in both minor and severe accidents.

According to information from The Zebra, 50% of all automobile fatalities could be prevented by wearing seatbelts, and only 1% of seatbelted passengers were ejected during an accident.

Naturally, everyone who can absolutely should wear a seatbelt when driving in a vehicle is moving.

However, certain people in New Jersey may be exempt from wearing a seatbelt, shockingly enough.

So, what qualifies someone to be exempt from New Jersey’s seatbelt laws?

What Qualifies Someone to be Exempt from New Jersey’s Seat Belt Laws?

According to NYTrafficLawyer.com, individuals may be exempt from wearing seatbelts in New Jersey if they fall under the following categories:

Those riding in vehicles manufactured before July 1, 1966.

Passengers in vehicles that were made with limited seatbelt systems, like certain buses.

Individuals who have a doctor’s note stating that they are medically unable to wear a seatbelt.

United States Postal Service employees who are operating USPS vehicles as part of their letter-carrying duties.

So, if you’re not covered by one of these exceptions, or even if you are and able, be sure to buckle up. It’s for your own safety!

