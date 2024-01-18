CLOSED! Central New Jersey & Eastern Pennsylvania School Closings for January 20, 2024

For the second time in just a few days, our area is expecting another few inches of snow. The latest forecast from 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is calling for 2-4" in our area (with the possibility of more depending on banding during the day on Friday (January 19).

As a result, some school districts have already announced closures and early dismissals for Friday (January 19).

As of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday (January 18th), these are the latest school closings in our area for Wednesday:

We expect this list to grow quite a bit later this evening and early Friday, so stay tuned.

Philadelphia Closings for January 19, 2024

Archdiocese of Philadelphia - Closed (flexible instructional day).

Bucks County, Pa. School Closings for January 19, 2024

St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School - Closed

Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 19, 2024

Burlington County, NJ School Closings for January 19, 2024

