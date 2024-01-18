CLOSED! Central New Jersey & Eastern Pennsylvania School Closings for January 20, 2024
For the second time in just a few days, our area is expecting another few inches of snow. The latest forecast from 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is calling for 2-4" in our area (with the possibility of more depending on banding during the day on Friday (January 19).
As a result, some school districts have already announced closures and early dismissals for Friday (January 19).
As of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday (January 18th), these are the latest school closings in our area for Wednesday:
We expect this list to grow quite a bit later this evening and early Friday, so stay tuned.
Philadelphia Closings for January 19, 2024
- Archdiocese of Philadelphia - Closed (flexible instructional day).
Bucks County, Pa. School Closings for January 19, 2024
- St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School - Closed
Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 19, 2024
- This list will be updated.
Burlington County, NJ School Closings for January 19, 2024
- This list will be updated.
To see a complete list of closings in New Jersey, you can visit the closing page on the website of our sister station, New Jersey 101.5.
Meanwhile, you can click here to see a complete list of closings for Bucks County or Philadelphia.
