Eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, bloody marys, bottomless mimosas, short stacks - there are just about a million ways you can enjoy a delicious brunch! For those weekend days when you want to indulge in something...calorically rich - (Shh! Brunch calories don't count!)

Just in time for outdoor dining/brunch season, Yelp just released their list of Top 100 Brunch Spots of 2024, and two New Jersey restaurants made the popular list!

Get ready to fire up Resy to make some reservations! Here are the two spots in New Jersey that are among the top 100 in the country, and where they ranked in the list.

The Corner - Monclair, New Jersey - #38

The Corner, located at 115 Grove Street in Montclair came in at #38 on the list! Situated literally on the corner of Grove St and Walnut St , they've been in business since 2015.

Their gourmet cafe-style menu features freshly prepared pastries and savory dishes like their Brunch Pasty Board, Ham and Cheese Croissant, Smoked Salmon on Toast, Fresh Berry Pancakes, The CORNER B.L.T., La Colombe coffee, and freshly pressed juices! Check out the full menu HERE.

Willow & Whisk - Wyckoff, New Jersey - #46

Willow & Whisk, located at 319 Franklin Ave in Wyckoff came in at #46 on the list! This is perfect spot for a sunny outdoor brunch!

Their elevated breakfast and lunch menu features Mini Brioche French Toast, Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes, Smoked Salmon Benedict, Breakfast Burger, and their Mushroom Thyme Omelette, just to name a few! Check out the full menu HERE.

Have you ever been to The Corner or Willow & Whisk? If not, they deserve a spot on your bucket list!