Watch ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ With a Live Orchestra in Philadelphia!

Get ready to immerse yourself in one of the most iconic Christmas movies in Philly!

The Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia will be hosting three screenings of Disney Tim Burton's classic 'The Nightmare Before Christmas with a live orchestra playing the iconic score!

In celebration of the film's 30 year anniversary, the screenings will be held Nov 24-26 in the Verizon Hall with none other than The Philadelphia Orchestra performing the score live, conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos.

Here are the show dates and times:

November 24, 8:00 pm

Nov 25, 2:00 pm

Nov 26, 2:00 pm

How can I get tickets for The Nightmare Before Christmas live?

Tickets start at $36. You can purchase tickets through The Philadelphia Orchestra website. Get your tickets fast before they sell out!

The show is part of the Kimmel Center's Family Discover Series, which also includes a series of other family-friendly live orchestra shows, like screenings of 'The Lion King', 'Frozen', and 'Elf'!

'Elf' will be screening alongside the live orchestra Dec 22 - 23! Perfect for right before Christmas. Get your tickets HERE.

If you're a fan of this cult classic film, then you have to see and hear it in a way that you've never experienced before! You'll get chills all over again, even 30 years later. Definitely a must-do for the whole family in Philadelphia this holiday season!

Will you be checking it out? What other Christmas events are you excited for in Philly?

