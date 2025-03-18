Are You Shocked This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Beer?

There’s nothing like enjoying a nice, cold beer after a long day of work or even just on a relaxing weekend.

The sun is starting to come out, the air is getting warm and in my opinion, that is the perfect setting for an amazing happy hour.

A lot of people enjoy cracking open a cold beer when they choose, but you may be shocked there are so many different kinds.

From largest to IPAs there are so many different types of beer out there to try.

Read More: Which Atlantic City, NJ Casino Is The Luckiest For Gamblers?

Some people may not even realize how many different types there are. I promise you, you can find a beer that you’ll love to drink and they’re so different from just Bud Light or Coors Light.

The best way to try a bunch of different beers and figure out what you like is to go to a brewery.

Normally when you visit a brewery, you can try a flight of beers, which is a few mini beers in one order so you can try a bunch of different things.

At most breweries, there is a wide variety of styles of beer to try like sours, porters, lagers and so much more.

Although there are a ton of beers out there in the world to try, we typically tend to stick with our favorites. It’s like anything, when you go out for a drink you tend to just stick with ole reliable!

What is New Jersey's Favorite Beer?

Guinness Beer Hosts An Exclusive Tasting For Guests At The KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE Junket Getty Images for Guinness loading...

According to a study done by Coffeeness, the most beloved beer brand across the United States is Miller. 30 out of the 50 states have rated this as their beer of choice, but it’s not New Jersey’s beer of choice shockingly!

According to this study, the most loved beer in New Jersey is Guinness! Only 2 other states agree with New Jersey on this and they’re South Carolina and Georgia.

Guinness is a famous Irish stout beer and is much different than your average Coors Light or Bud Light. Are you shocked by New Jersey’s pick?

13 Famous Musicians You Didn’t Know Are From New Jersey From New Jersey to Hollywood, these celebs all spent some time in The Garden State before making it big! Gallery Credit: Gianna