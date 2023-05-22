Great news. The Mercer County Park Commission has announced the opening date of the Mercer County Marina, and it's soon.

It's a sure sign that summer is near, the Mercer County Marina will be open to the public starting Saturday, May 27th. The hours are 12pm - 6pm.

I know you've been waiting for this date since it closed for the winter. There are so many fun things to do at the Marina.

There is a Spray Park that your children will love. Admission is free. It has different sprayers that spray colored water, mists, and there are sprinklers too.

There's a shaded area with picnic tables so you can pack a lunch or snacks.

Get our free mobile app

There is a capacity of 60 people. It's open to all ages, but, children under 13 years old must have a parent or guardian present.

For more information on the Spray Park, click here.

You can also rent bikes, kayaks and row boats and pedal boats while enjoying a day at Mercer County Marina. There's also a free boat ramp for launching your own small boat.

Bring food and enjoy the picnic areas around the Marina. There are grills. Your children can play on the playgrounds. DO you like volleyball? There are four sand courts for a pick up game with your friends. You can also take a cruise on the 5-mile bike trail.

I'm sure you'll notice the gorgeous boathouse that sits next to the lake. It's newly renovated. Soon, there will be fun, summer Happy Hours with live music taking place there. I'll keep you posted. You can host a private event there too. We had my baby shower, my cousin's wedding and my niece's graduation party there. It's a beautiful venue.

The Boathouse at Mercer Lake via Facebook The Boathouse at Mercer Lake via Facebook loading...

The Mercer County Marina is located within Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ.

How Many of These Popular New Jersey Attractions Have You Been To?