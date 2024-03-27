This will definitely have you longing for summer.

Mercer County 2024 Summer Concert Series announced

The Mercer County Park Commission announced on Wednesday (March 27th) that the 2024 Mercer County Summer Concert series will kick off on July 12th. Shows will be at the Mercer County Festival Grounds in West Windsor (in Mercer County Park).

Tell your friends and save the dates. I've already put a few of the dates in my calendar.

The lineup includes several tribute bands

It looks like a fabulous lineup. Check it out below.

There are several tribute bands booked as well as different genres of music...something for everyone.

*If you're a fan of of Earth, Wind & Fire, you'll love Coast to Coast on July 12th.

*On July 19th is 80s Revolution for all of you Yacht Rock lovers.

*Bell Bottom Blues will take the stage on July 26th for the Best of the Eagles evening.

*Get ready for Frontiers with a Queen Flash on August 2nd.

*Funk Salsa Urban night is August 9th with Swing Sabroso performing.

*American Soul Band, Discoteks, will be rockin' on August 16th

There will be a Billy Joel & Elton John tribute

And, I think I'm the most excited for August 23rd when co-headliners, Yellow Brick Road and All About Joel wow the crowd. I'll be the one singing every song loudly.

All shows will start at 6:30pm

All shows kick off at 6:30pm. There's a $5 entrance fee. Parking is free.

Gates usually open an hour before the show. Don't forget to bring chairs or a blanket to relax and enjoy the music.

I always like to have something to look forward to and this is it. I'm so excited.

Mercer County Festival Grounds is in Mercer County Park in West Windsor

Mercer County Park is located at 1638 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township, NJ.

C'mon summer.

See you there.

