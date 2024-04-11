This Is The Philadelphia Area’s Best Rated Distillery

Looking for an awesome distillery to try some new spirits? The people have Yelp have officially named the best distillery in the Philadelphia area and there are multiple ways you can try out their product.

Yelp is an amazing tool to use when you’re thinking of going somewhere new. You can either go online or down the app to find reviews of just about any business you could think of going to.

From restaurants to hotels and grocery stores to barber shops, you can look up just about any business and find an honest review from customers right in your area.

Manatawny Still Words is located in the Pottstown, PA area, just outside of Philadelphia and they have been named the best local distillery near Philadelphia.

The main distillery is based in Pottstown, PA and they make a variety of different spirits that you can try. Based on the products listed on their site, Manatawny Still Works serves up a few different kinds of whiskey like their four-grain whiskey, and white whiskey along with their gin, rum, and vodka.

Manatawny has its main distillery located in Pottstown, but you can also visit a few of its tasting rooms located throughout the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area.

A Yelp reviewer named Michael M. from Pottstown wrote “I’ve been here MANY times; a hangout place for my friends. Excellent, unique drink menu that rotates regularly-”

There are tasting room locations in East Passyunk, Ardmore, and Fishtown, so you can try out some of their amazing product in multiple spots near the city of Philadelphia.

Manatawny Still Works also has its products available online as well, which you can find here.