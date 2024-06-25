SPOILERS AHEAD: Janet Jackson’s Expected Setlist For Philly’s Wells Fargo Center
Janet Jackson is hitting Philadelphia with the Together Again Tour at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 26.
It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?
We've got you covered.
What Time Does the Janet Jackson Concert in Philadelphia Start?
Here's what we're expecting for the show, via 94.5 PST's concert guide:
- Doors Open - 7:00 p.m.
- Show Starts - 8:00 p.m.
- Nelly - 8:10 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.
- Janet Jackson - 9:05 p.m.- 10:50 p.m.
All times are approximate and not definite. Don't be late!
What Will Janet Jackson's Setlist for Her Philly Concert Be?
Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them.
I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think the setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).
Act I:
Night
2nite
Slolove
Rock With U
Throb
All Night (Don’t Stop)
No Sleeep
Got ‘til It’s Gone
That’s The Way Love Goes
Love Will Never Do (Without You)
Act II:
What Have You Don’t for Me Lately
Nasty
The Pleasure Principle
You Want This
When I think Of You
Diamonds
The Best Things in Life Are Free
Control
Son of a Gone (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You)
Take Care
Let’s Wait Awhile
Again
Any Time, Any Place
I Get Lonely
With U
Act III:
Make Me
All For You
Alright
Escapade
Miss You Much
Feedback
So Excited
Act IV:
State of the World
The Knowledge
If
Scream
Rhythym Nation
Encore:
Someone to Call My Lover
Together Again
