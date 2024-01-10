Have you seen the house on Airbnb that looks like a shoe? I just discovered it and it's making me smile. It's not that far away in Pennsylvania, by the way.

No, you didn't read that wrong. The house really does look like an old-fashioned shoe, like from the old nursery rhyme, "There was an old woman who lived in a shoe." You remember that, don't you?

Every January I get a case of the post-holiday blues. I'm sure I'm not alone. All of the parties are over, the pretty decorations are put away...it's depressing. To combat those blah feelings I like to plan fun things to do....giving me something to look forward to. I came upon this incredibly unique Airbnb while searching for a little getaway.

Get our free mobile app

I did a quick Google search and found the website for the Haines Shoe House. It was actually built to look like a work boot.

It's been around for a long time. It was built way back in 1948 for only $26,000 by the owner of a shoe store chain, Mahlon Haines. He used the house to promote his local shoe stores.

Over the years it's been an ice cream parlor, a museum, and now it's on Airbnb.

The Haines Shoe House website says it's 48 feet long, 25 feet high, and 17 feet wide. It's about 1,500 square feet, has 3 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 bathrooms.

If you're thinking about a stay there, it's close to several tourist spots. The Airbnb description says it's a half hour from Lancaster Amish Country, 15 minutes from York Fairgrounds, 1 hour to Gettysburg (history buffs would love that), and for chocolate lovers, only 45 minutes to Hershey.

Want to take a peek inside the shoe house?

There are so many cool features. I have a bunch of pictures for you to check out below.