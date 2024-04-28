Are you looking for a spot to act like a kid but party like an adult?

This exact scenario is the perfect spot for a night out with your friends in South Jersey if you’re 21 and over. Funplex in Mount Laurel is hosting a Funplex After Dark series which is 21 and over.

There are select dates this summer where you can enjoy all of the thrilling activities while checking out the newly opened bars.

"The Funplex Mount Laurel is a 25-acre family entertainment center perfect for corporate events, parties, or a day of family fun. Experience the indoor Boardwalk, arcade, bowling alley, outdoor rides and attractions, and Splashplex Waterpark-”. - TheFunplex.com

No matter if you’re 8 or 80, there is no possible way you could not have a good time relaxing and playing at Funplex. From bowling to arcade games to waterslides to great food, Funplex looks like the best spot to spend a day or a weekend no matter what age. Funplex also has locations in East Hanover, New Jersey, and Myrtle Beach!

If you’re into cocktails and good times though, the Mount Laurel location is where you’ll want to be this summer. On May 31st, June 21st, July 26th, and August 23rd you can enjoy Funplex with all of your of-age friends.

You can get tickets to this 21 and over event at The Funplex in Mount Laurel, New Jersey online now. There are a few, select dates to choose from over the span of this summer so reserve your tickets ASAP!

