America’s Healthiest Fast Food Spot Has 115 PA Locations

If you’re like me, you have a total weakness for food. I just love trying new foods, new restaurants, different cuisines, everything.

Eating is an experience for me and I feel like whenever I get to go out for food or even order in, it’s always the best part of the day.

While I love going out for food at bougie restaurants, I love fast food just as much. I’m definitely the type of person who loves a fancy steak, some raw oysters, a martini, and the works.

Although I love fine dining, nothing is like a hot McDonald’s burger and fries. I truly don’t have a preference when it comes to food, I’m the least picky eater I’ve ever met.

If you love fast food like I do, but you’re trying to keep your diet on the healthier side, there’s a spot you should be going to more often.

When we think of the word “healthy” and also the word “fast food” there are for sure some spots you don’t think of. Let’s face it, Burger King, McDonald’s and Wendy’s all make it pretty hard to make healthy choices.

What is America's Healthiest Fast Food Chain?

Panera Bread To Layoff 17 Percent Of Executives Getty Images loading...

Coazymeal made a list of the healthiest fast-food spots in America and the restaurant that took the top spot on the list has over 100 locations in Pennsylvania.

Panera Bread has been named the healthiest fast food spot in America and there are 115 locations in Pennsylvania alone.

You can choose between amazing salads, soups sandwiches and more and there are plenty of healthier options to choose from on their menu.

The other 2 restaurants in the top 3 healthiest fast-food restaurants are Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A.

Surprisingly, you can make very healthy options at both spots without sacrificing the taste of your meal.

