There are a ton of exciting things coming to Central Jersey this fall, including this event happening right in West Windsor Township!

There are a million and one things to do in New Jersey during the fall. There are spooky events, family-friendly fall events, apple picking, pumpkin picking and so much more.

This October though, you’ll be able to check out a Central Jersey event that I’m sure will draw in quite a crowd. The Central Jersey Beer Festival is BACK for 2023 and if you love trying new beers, this is for you!

The Central Jersey Beer Festival will be back at Mercer County Park this year and it looks like such a fun and wholesome event to check out if you’re over 21. This event is rain or shine so when buying a ticket to this event, be ready to bring a jacket or a poncho and enjoy some amazing drinks.

There are a few different tickets you can purchase to this event to customize your experience when going to this festival. There are “general admission tickets” being sold for $10, “tasting tickets” being sold for $50, and “VIP tickets” being sold for $60.

It’s all happening on October 14th from 12 pm to 6 pm at Mercer County Park located at 1638 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township, NJ.

The Central Jersey Beer Festival will be a full day of music, beer, and food so make sure to go online and get your tickets now!

