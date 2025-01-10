Here’s How You Can Help the Victims of the Southern California Wildfires

The wildfires in Southern California have left many of us feeling helpless, but yet, with a strong desire to help those who have been affected by the devastating fires that have already destroyed more than 10,000 structures.

We have put together a list of organizations that area already on the ground in Southern California providing support. Of course, these organizations need financial donations to be able to support the community.

Donation information can be found below:

Donate to the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is on the ground throughout the region providing shelter, food, health services and other support. You can donate money online OR by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999.

Donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The foundation Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation supports area first responders by providing them with the tools to fight the wildfires. This includes emergency shelters, hydration backpacks, and wildland brush tools. You can click here to donate to the LAFD.

Donate to World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen’s Relief Team is is on the ground in Southern California to help distribute food and meals to those in need. They do it via their large network of restaurants and food truck partners who help provide warm, nourishing meals to anyone in need. You can donate financial support to World Central Kitchen by clicking here.

Donate via Verified GoFundMe Fundraisers

GoFundMe has built a landing page that you can visit to browse and search for verified fundraisers benefitting people who have been affected by the fires in Southern California. Click here to visit their landing page to find a fundraiser that you can donate to.

Looking to Help Animals? Donate to Pasadena Humane

Pasadena Humane is helping animals that were affected by the wildfires. They are accepting monetary donations which are used to “help provide emergency resources to animals affected by the wildfires.” They have taken in hundreds of animals due to the evacuations and are treating them with any necessary medical care. You can click here to learn more and donate.

Be Mindful of Donation Safety

If conducting your own research, you can use the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance website to look up the organization. Yale’s Department of Cybe Security says to beware of direct emails from ‘victims’ or solicitors with heart-wrenching stories as well. You can view more safety tips here.