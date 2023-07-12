The big day is FINALLY here, Philly, and we can confidently say that Queen Bey is officially in the City of Brotherly Love.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy arrived to Penns Landing in Philadelphia earlier this afternoon via chopper. The footage of their arrival was shared exclusively by Philadelphia's NBC 10 just before 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

In the clip, which was filmed overhead, Queen Bey and Blue Ivy appear to be escorted from a helicopter into a private SUV that was waiting just a few steps away.

Surprisingly given the weather, Beyonce was seen wearing a hoodie that tried to conceal the music superstar's identity. Of course, she was just getting in and out air-conditioned vehicles, but still. That's hot!

Heading to the show? We've got info you NEED to know here.

Beyonce also changed her Instagram bio to say she's located in Philadelphia. This has been something she's been doing for other stops on the Renaissance Tour.

Tonight's show kicks off the United States leg of the Renaissance Tour, which has been making headlines overseas this summer for being an incredible production.

Bey last performed a large show in Philadelphia on July 30, 2018, when the On The Run II Tour came to the Wells Fargo Center.

Everything You Need to Know For Tonight's Beyoncé Show in Philadelphia

If you're heading to the show we have a COMPLETE guide here for you on the 94.5 PST app and at 945PST.com. Some key points:

Parking costs $35 (oversized vehicles are $70)

Gates open at 6 pm to the Linc.

The "show" starts at 7, and Bey is expected to hit the stage between 8 and 8:30 pm.

We've got even MORE answers posted for you in our concert guide.

Welcome to Philly, Bey! We can't wait to see you on the stage in a few hours!